The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar seems to be on his way out, with the selection meeting for the white-ball series against West Indies likely to be held on Wednesday (September 16). There has reportedly been no discussion between Agarkar and the BCCI top brass over his future as the men's national team chief selector. The suspense has further fuelled the speculations that the squad announcement for the West Indies would be his last.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies. While the T20I squad is expected to be a mirror image of the Asian Games squad, with the matches starting from October 6, the selection committee led by Agarkar does have a job at hand to pick the 50-over squad from the options available.

However, it could be the last selection meeting for Agarkar, as in all likelihood the one-year extension doesn't seem to be on the cards. It was earlier reported that Agarkar is expected to continue holding onto his current role till the conclusion of the ODI World Cup next year. However, a lot seems to have changed in the last few weeks.

Agarkar's contract runs till October 4 and till Tuesday night. However, a report in PTI has claimed that no one from the BCCI's top brass has contacted the chairman.

READ | India ODI Squad Live: Agarkar In Final Selection Meeting, Suspense Over Rohit's Future

The report further claims that Agarkar has told people close to him that after West Indies team selection, he is likely to mail a 'thank you note' to the board's secretary, Devajit Saikia for BCCI giving him an opportunity to work for three years.

However, the BCCI hasn't shown a clear intention of moving on from Agarkar either. While communication between the two is seemingly lacking, the board's tactic could be simply to buy time and assess the situation more carefully.

India's ODI squad for the West Indies series could see some familiar but absent faces. According to the report, the likes of Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ruturaj Gaikwad and even Rajat Patidar could be given a call-up.

With PTI Inputs

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