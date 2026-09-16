Rashid Khan, one of the finest spinners the modern game has seen, remains a phenomenon with the ball in his hand. Over the years, Rashid has also developed his skills with the bat and become a handy option down the order, especially at death. On a personal level, Rashid has done wonders, broken records and set benchmarks. But it's his trophy cabinet with the Afghanistan national team that still remains empty. In New Delhi for the 3-match T20I series against India, Rashid Khan spoke to NDTV in an exclusive chat and touched upon some intriguing topics, including his duels with the 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, as well as the sensitive topic of the Asian Games.

Excerpts from the interview:

Question: I am joined by one of Afghanistan's superstars at the moment, Rashid Khan, the former Afghan captain and now one of the best spinners in world cricket. Thank you very much for talking to us, Rashid. Afghanistan is having a T20 bilateral series after a very long time. In fact, almost after seven years, you have come to India with the team. But given the way the team has performed, would you say it is a lack of match practice or a lack of talent in the team?

Rashid Khan: Well, it has been a long time since we have had this series. I think we had one about three years ago in India. However, the more you play against bigger teams, the better you get. We certainly have the talent and skill in the team; it is just about making sure you execute your plans at the right time and have trust and belief in your skills. I feel like that is something we have been missing. It is not a skill-wise issue. The skill and talent are right up there, but sometimes under pressure, you make mistakes. I feel those mistakes are what hold us back.

Question: Rashid, when we look at the Afghan team, it is a side of individual brilliance, but collectively, the performance does not always show. You are yet to win a major tournament. Where is it really lacking?

Rashid Khan: As I mentioned, it is just about bringing your best game under pressure. Your skills are tested when you are under pressure, the crowd is there, and it is a big game against India. If you just focus on your own skills and talent at that moment, it makes things much easier. For me, having played enough in the IPL with big crowds, I got used to the conditions and know how to bowl in those situations. However, some players have not played a lot in front of massive crowds. If you can keep yourself calm in those pressure situations and avoid mistakes, that is where you get better. At the moment, we are going through a phase where we struggle against big teams, but I am sure we will learn from this and come back with a strong mindset.

Question: Rashid, I wanted to talk about your performance. Last year, you said you were working on your line and length to adjust to modern-day power hitters like Abhishek and Sooryavanshi. How have you changed your approach? Today, do you want to be a bowler who contains rather than one who focuses on taking wickets?

Rashid Khan: You have to keep both approaches in mind. Firstly, you have to assess the conditions and the strong points of the batter. You cannot just come in thinking, "This batter is going to hit me." You need to come up with a plan, and more importantly, approach the game with the right energy and body language. I had a couple of tough years in the IPL after my back surgery, but as soon as I got back on track, I tried my best to hit my target areas consistently. Sometimes you might get hit, but maintaining consistency in your line and length makes it easier. You will always face tough batters, but that is what cricket is about. You have to go through tough situations to be the best player. You cannot hide. The tougher the situation gets, the more I enjoy it. If you fail, you accept it and come back stronger. The mindset is what matters most. I go in with positive energy and just try to win, regardless of the conditions or the batter.

Question: Rashid, I have to ask you about one particular batter in modern-day cricket, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He took you on and hit a six to get to his hundred, though you got his wicket shortly after. Tell us about this duel. You have played against him in international cricket and primarily in the IPL. What makes this young player so special?

Rashid Khan: The power he has is very special. Hitting those sixes at his age against bigger teams and experienced players is not an easy thing. He always shows a strong intent to score runs, and players like him are hard to stop. In those moments, you have to bring your best execution to the table. You cannot wander off; you must have clear plans and execute them. We know he is a highly skilled player with great power-hitting abilities. For me, the approach is simple: try my best to hit the right area consistently to make it hard for him. You cannot overthink where he might hit you or what you should do. Keep it simple. He is a young player with immense talent, has a long way to go, and I think he is going to do wonders for India and his IPL team.

Question: Rashid, we do not often get to sit down and chat like this. I know you are a big supporter of women's cricket returning to Afghanistan. What is the current status, and what do you expect to see in the next few years regarding an Afghan women's team returning to the field?

Rashid Khan: I have mentioned this before: we love anyone representing Afghanistan at any level. That is what the country needs right now-to present a positive image of Afghanistan. On this issue, it is more about the cricket board and the ICC getting involved, as they have taken the responsibility. I am sure they are making the right decisions for the betterment of Afghanistan and women's cricket. They have the control, and hopefully, they are sorting out all the issues. As a player, there is not much I can say. It is administrative stuff decided between the board and the ICC. They are the ones looking at the bigger picture. For us, as players representing the country, we are just happy when anyone represents Afghanistan at a high level and projects a great image of our nation.

Question: Australia has paused all bilateral cricket ties with Afghanistan. If you get a Big Bash League (BBL) contract, will you go and play in Australia?

Rashid Khan: I have had a few offers. However, the most important thing for me is the instruction we receive from our cricket board. We are contracted players with the board, and we must follow their direction.

I love Australia and the Big Bash. It is one of my absolute favourite competitions, right after the IPL. I have enjoyed every trip there and received so much love from the fans. I still get many messages from people in Australia asking me to return. I am currently on 98 wickets in the BBL, just two away from a hundred. If Australia were a bit closer, say a six to seven-hour flight, I would love to live there. It is one of my favourite countries.

Unfortunately, some issues are beyond our control. We have to follow the rules, and that is the situation I am in. Playing in those conditions is always advantageous to prepare for major tournaments, like the upcoming World Cups in 2027, 2028, and 2030, which will be in Australia and New Zealand. Hopefully, both boards can have a discussion and find the right solution to solve this issue rather than stretching it out. I hope to see myself back in the Big Bash soon.

Question: One final question. You are not heading to the Asian Games, but a young Afghan team is. Do you think this tournament is an opportunity for Afghanistan to find its next big superstar?

Rashid Khan: I would have loved to be part of the Asian Games. I have always wanted to play in them, but I have not had the opportunity to represent my country there yet. I wish the young team all the very best. There is plenty of talent in that squad, and they have done really well in the past. I was just discussing this with someone else recently-about how much I wanted to be there to play for a medal and do something special for the country. Perhaps it was not in my luck this time. I wish the team the best, and hopefully, they bring pride to the nation and we see more young talent transition into the national side.

Question: Rashid, I wish you the very best. I really hope you secure a major medal for the country before you retire.

Rashid Khan: Thank you.

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals