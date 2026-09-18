The Asian Games 2026 gets underway for the Indian women's cricket team as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side takes on the hosts Japan for the first time in their history. India, who are the firm favourites for the gold medal in the event, arrive in the tournament on the back of a victorious Asia Cup campaign that saw them beat Sri Lanka in the final. Japan isn't a country that is known for its cricket, and that is understood with the fact that its cricket team is ranked 39th in ICC standings. In comparison, India are third. The Japan women's team is captained by Mai Yanagida. Even keeping the Asian Games aside, this would be the first time these two countries will clash on the cricket field, be it in the men's or women's game.

While India are the strong favourites, it would be interesting to see if Japan can even manage to put up some sort of a fight.

When will the India Women vs Japan Women Asian Games match take place?

The Asian Games 2026 fixture between India Women and Japan Women takes place on 18th September, 2026 (Friday).

Where will the India Women vs Japan Women match be played?

The match will be played at the designated Asian Games Cricket Ground in Japan, the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin.

Where to watch the live telecast of India Women vs Japan Women?

The live telecast of the Asian Games 2026 cricket matches will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of India Women vs Japan Women?

Live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

What are the squads of the two teams?

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil

Japan: Haruna Iwasaki, Akari Nishimura Kano, Mai Yanagida (captain), Shimako Kato, Erika Oda, Hinase Goto (wicketkeeper), Ahilya Chandel, Kurumi Ota, Ayumi Fujikawa, Elena Kusuda Nairn, Nonoha Yasumoto, Meg Ogawa, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi Quinn, Ayaka Kato-Stafford.

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