Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent competing at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, saying the athletes' hard work and dedication had made the country proud. "As the Asian Games commence in Aichi-Nagoya, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Each athlete has worked incredibly hard and shown remarkable dedication and determination. India is proud of them," PM Modi said in a post on X. "May they give their best, play well and shine!" he added.

As the Asian Games commence in Aichi-Nagoya, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Each athlete has worked incredibly hard and shown remarkable dedication and determination. India is proud of them.



May they give their best, play well and shine! pic.twitter.com/FYokK9OTWK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2026

The 20th Asian Games officially opened in Nagoya on Saturday, with India fielding athletes across multiple disciplines. The Games run till October 4.

The next 15 days will see around 11,000 athletes from 45 nations competing in 43 sports, 71 sub-events, and a total of 469 gold medals. Competitions for basketball, football, cricket and some other events have already started.

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