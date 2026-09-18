IND-W vs JPN-W LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Quarter-Final: Defending champions India have won the toss and opted to bowl against hosts Japan in their historic Asian Games 2026 women's cricket quarter-final clash on Friday. It is the first time that India and Japan are playing each other in international cricket, across any format or gender. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won gold in 2022, and are overwhelming favourites to do so again this year, having recently won the Women's Asia Cup. With a formidable batting order anchored by dynamic openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, alongside the all-round depth of Deepti Sharma, India would undoubtedly be the toughest challenge for Japan in their cricketing history. Japan, captained by veteran all-rounder Mai Yanagida, face an uphill task, but they will rely on home advantage at the Korogi Sports Park. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Japan, Asian Games Women's Quarter-Final 2026, straight from Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin:
India vs Japan LIVE: New challenge for Indian bowlers
Among India's bowling unit, only Deepti Sharma played in Asian Games 2022, where she took one wicket. The likes of Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani and Shreyanka Patil will have a new test on their hands!
India vs Japan LIVE: India win toss, opt to bowl!
India have won the toss and opted to bowl! Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur calls correctly, and she has put the hosts in to bat! This will be interesting!
India vs Japan LIVE: Mandhana, Shafali eye big record
India's star openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will be ones to watch out for. Mandhana and Shafali are 36 and 23 runs away respectively from becoming the highest-ever run-scorers in Asian Games women's cricket history. Jemimah Rodrigues is the closest Indian to the mark, but she is unavailable for the tournament due to injury.
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu currently holds the record. She will also participate in the Asian Games, so expect this record to be fought for till the final!
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Toss in 10 minutes
We are just about 10 minutes away from toss time at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, the venue for the historic India-Japan clash. It will be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain elects to do.
India vs Japan Asian Games LIVE: Japan's biggest cricketing test?
This is also the first time that Japan will play a full-member ICC nation in a women's T20I. They will be led by veteran all-rounder Mai Yanagida, who has played 61 games for the nation!
India vs Japan Asian Games LIVE: Why India are heavy favourites
India are the overwhelming favourites, not only in today's quarter-final against underdogs Japan, but also to win the gold medal outright. Having recently won the Women's Asia Cup 2026, India are the team to beat in the Asian Games too.
Asian Games LIVE: Historic India-Japan clash
Today will mark the first time that India and Japan play each other in international cricket. In no format, across men's and women's cricket, have the two nations faced off in the past. Asian rivals across multiple sports throughout history, and now a new chapter is going to be added!
Asian Games LIVE: India vs Japan!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Asian Games 2026! We're starting off India's campaign with the women's cricket quarter-final, where Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and co. will face off against host nation Japan!
A historic match on the cards, stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates!