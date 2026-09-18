 India vs Japan LIVE Score, Asian Games Women's Quarter-Final: India Win Toss In Historic Japan Clash, Opt To Bowl | Asian Games News
Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
Asian Games 2026 19 Sep 26 to 04 Oct 26
Story ProgressBack to home

IND-W vs JPN-W LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Quarter-Final: Defending champions India have won the toss and opted to bowl against hosts Japan in their historic Asian Games 2026 women's cricket quarter-final clash on Friday. It is the first time that India and Japan are playing each other in international cricket, across any format or gender. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won gold in 2022, and are overwhelming favourites to do so again this year, having recently won the Women's Asia Cup. With a formidable batting order anchored by dynamic openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, alongside the all-round depth of Deepti Sharma, India would undoubtedly be the toughest challenge for Japan in their cricketing history. Japan, captained by veteran all-rounder Mai Yanagida, face an uphill task, but they will rely on home advantage at the Korogi Sports Park. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Japan, Asian Games Women's Quarter-Final 2026, straight from Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin:
 

Sep 18, 2026 10:10 (IST)
Share

India vs Japan LIVE: New challenge for Indian bowlers

Among India's bowling unit, only Deepti Sharma played in Asian Games 2022, where she took one wicket. The likes of Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani and Shreyanka Patil will have a new test on their hands!

Sep 18, 2026 10:03 (IST)
Share

India vs Japan LIVE: India win toss, opt to bowl!

India have won the toss and opted to bowl! Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur calls correctly, and she has put the hosts in to bat! This will be interesting!

Sep 18, 2026 09:56 (IST)
Share

India vs Japan LIVE: Mandhana, Shafali eye big record

India's star openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will be ones to watch out for. Mandhana and Shafali are 36 and 23 runs away respectively from becoming the highest-ever run-scorers in Asian Games women's cricket history. Jemimah Rodrigues is the closest Indian to the mark, but she is unavailable for the tournament due to injury.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu currently holds the record. She will also participate in the Asian Games, so expect this record to be fought for till the final!

Sep 18, 2026 09:51 (IST)
Share

Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Toss in 10 minutes

We are just about 10 minutes away from toss time at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, the venue for the historic India-Japan clash. It will be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain elects to do.

Sep 18, 2026 09:45 (IST)
Share

India vs Japan Asian Games LIVE: Japan's biggest cricketing test?

This is also the first time that Japan will play a full-member ICC nation in a women's T20I. They will be led by veteran all-rounder Mai Yanagida, who has played 61 games for the nation!

Sep 18, 2026 09:35 (IST)
Share

India vs Japan Asian Games LIVE: Why India are heavy favourites

India are the overwhelming favourites, not only in today's quarter-final against underdogs Japan, but also to win the gold medal outright. Having recently won the Women's Asia Cup 2026, India are the team to beat in the Asian Games too.

Sep 18, 2026 09:29 (IST)
Share

Asian Games LIVE: Historic India-Japan clash

Today will mark the first time that India and Japan play each other in international cricket. In no format, across men's and women's cricket, have the two nations faced off in the past. Asian rivals across multiple sports throughout history, and now a new chapter is going to be added!

Sep 18, 2026 09:26 (IST)
Share

Asian Games LIVE: India vs Japan!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Asian Games 2026! We're starting off India's campaign with the women's cricket quarter-final, where Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and co. will face off against host nation Japan! 

A historic match on the cards, stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates!

See New Posts

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze As India Seal Double Podium In CWG Javelin

Topics mentioned in this article
India Women India Women Japan Women Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Live Score Live Cricket Score Asian Games 2026 Cricket Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket, Asian Games 2026, Football , Hockey, Badminton Scores, F1 Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.