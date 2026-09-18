India's star openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will be ones to watch out for. Mandhana and Shafali are 36 and 23 runs away respectively from becoming the highest-ever run-scorers in Asian Games women's cricket history. Jemimah Rodrigues is the closest Indian to the mark, but she is unavailable for the tournament due to injury.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu currently holds the record. She will also participate in the Asian Games, so expect this record to be fought for till the final!