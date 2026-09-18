James Vince made history on the final day of the ETPL league stage, becoming the first batter to score a century in the competition as Dublin Guardians chased down Rotterdam Dockers' 188 for five to win by five wickets with six balls remaining. The result also brought the qualification race to its conclusion, with Rotterdam eliminated and Belfast Wolves securing the final playoff place. Rotterdam were asked to bat first and made a strong start through Colin Munro, who smashed 20 from just eight balls, including two sixes and a four. Faf du Plessis then steadied the innings with 42 from 37 deliveries, while Michael Levitt and Shubham Ranjane fell on low scores.

The Dockers' innings was transformed by Heinrich Klaasen.

The South African wicketkeeper-batter produced a spectacular unbeaten 85 from just 41 balls, striking nine fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 207.31. David Wiese added 23 from 16 balls, and Klaasen's late acceleration helped Rotterdam reach 188 for five from their 20 overs.

Dublin's chase suffered an early setback when David Willey was dismissed for a duck, but Vince quickly took control. The England batter combined with Harry Tector to rebuild the innings, with Tector contributing 29 from 20 balls.

Their partnership carried Dublin past 100 before Tector was dismissed in the ninth over. Vince continued to attack, however, finding boundaries consistently as the required rate remained within reach.

Sanjay Krishnamurthi added 24 from 17 balls, while George Dockrell finished unbeaten on seven from four. Noah Croes contributed six, but the chase ultimately belonged to Vince.

Vince reached his century from 56 balls, finishing unbeaten on 106 with 10 fours and five sixes. His strike rate of 173.77 ensured Dublin stayed ahead of the required rate throughout the closing stages, and the Guardians reached 192 for five after 19 overs.

David Wiese took two wickets for 32 runs, while Shubham Ranjane also claimed two wickets for Rotterdam. Roelof van der Merwe took one, but Rotterdam could not find the breakthrough that would have brought Dublin's chase back under pressure.

The defeat was particularly significant for Rotterdam because qualification was on the line. The Dockers needed a victory to keep their campaign alive, but their loss confirmed that they would miss the knockout stages.

With Rotterdam eliminated, Belfast Wolves secured the remaining qualification spot. Amsterdam Flames had already qualified, while Edinburgh Castle Rockers had secured direct passage to the final. All four teams finishing in the top four ended the league stage on 13 points, meaning net run rate determined their positions.

Faf du Plessis acknowledged James Vince's match-winning effort, describing it as a "world-class knock" and saying, "Sometimes you just got to tip your hat to a guy." He added that Vince had "single-handedly won them the game," while praising Heinrich Klaasen's contribution for Rotterdam, saying he "played a great knock as well." Reflecting on the Dockers' campaign, du Plessis said he was "very proud of the way the guys went about their business," but admitted that net run rate had proved decisive. "We played very good cricket and we still didn't make it because of net run rate," he said, identifying an earlier 40-run defeat as the result that "came back to bite us."

The playoff picture is now set. Edinburgh advance directly to the final, while Amsterdam and Belfast will meet for the remaining place in the qualifier match on Saturday, 19th September.

For Dublin, the final league fixture produced a historic individual achievement. Vince's unbeaten 106 became the first century in ETPL history and powered the Guardians to their highest score of the season, completing a successful chase of 189.

For Rotterdam, Klaasen's brilliant 85 had given them a platform, but Vince's landmark innings ultimately decided both the match and the qualification race.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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