Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has backed Yashasvi Jaiswal, calling for opportunities to play in the ODIs as India gear up to face the West Indies in a home white-ball series. Jaiswal has been India's back-up opener and has been highly impressive in the limited opportunities he has had. The southpaw has two centuries in the six ODIs he has played, often providing assurance as a back-up opener behind captain Shubman Gill and veteran Rohit Sharma.

As India will be locking horns with the Windies at home in a three-match ODI series from September 27, Pathan is eager to see how the Indian think tank will provide opportunities to the Southpaw, keeping in mind that he does not carry any rust for the ODI World Cup 2027.

"There is one player who I will keep an eye on in this series. He is Yashasvi Jaiswal, (Eager to see) how many opportunities he gets, especially in this one-day series in front of the West Indies," Pathan said in a StarSports video on X.

"See, one thing is sure: Jaiswal is your backup opener. He is your third opener right now. By the time you reach South Africa (for the ODI World Cup), it shouldn't be that the backup opener you have has not got ample opportunities. So for me to see him regularly playing whenever the opportunity arrives, he should be there," Pathan said.

With India sending a full-strength T20I squad to defend the Asian Games gold medal, the Men in Blue have a few second-string players in the ODIs against the Windies, including Naman Dhir, who earns his maiden India call-up, Auqib Nabi, who gets his first ODI call, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who gets the nod too.

Pathan saw the Windies series as an opportunity for those players. “Shreyas and Axar and Washi (Washington Sundar), they are playing the Asian Games, so they are not there. It's a huge opportunity for the rest of the players.

It's like a second team where a lot of players are being tried. Nitish Kumar Reddy will get an opportunity; Jurel will get an opportunity. Along with that, Auqib Nabi will get an opportunity, and Gurnoor Brar will get an opportunity to take his career forward in international cricket.”

He highlighted that the Indian team can afford to test their bench strength in a home series. "You can afford it in front of West Indies, which I think is the right direction as well. And you will get to know a lot of things. Because before the World Cup, which is going to take place next year, you are going to get 11 matches. And in that, you want to see this bench strength as well.

"And this is an opportunity because, simultaneously, if the Asian Games and the West Indies series have come, then it's a blessing in disguise where a lot of young boys will definitely get a chance. One more guy I'd love to definitely talk about is Naman Dhir. I really admire him. I think he's got a great talent. But more than for his performance in domestic cricket, he has been selected for his bowling skills. He is an off-spinner, and India are missing that a little bit. Because Washi isn't available either due to the Asian Games. Riyan Parag has concerns about an injury," he highlighted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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