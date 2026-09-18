India's Asian Games action on Friday (September 18, 2026) gets serious as a busy day features events in Soft Tennis, Teqball, and Cricket. The day kicks off early with the Men's Soft Tennis team, comprising Jay Meena, Aniket Patel, Yogesh Chaudhary, Aryan Thakur, and Om Yadav. They will be competing in three preliminary Group C matches, aiming to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. In Teqball, Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza leads the charge in the Women's Singles group stage, before teaming up with Mohamed Anas Imran Beg for an intense run of four Mixed Doubles qualification matches, with potential quarter-finals and repechage rounds lined up for later in the afternoon.

Highlighting the team events, the Indian Women's Cricket team takes the field for their high-stakes quarter-final clash against Japan.

Soft tennis

Men's team preliminary Group C, Match 1: Jay Meena, Aniket Patel, Yogesh Chaudhary, Aryan Thakur, Om Yadav - 5:30 AM

Men's team preliminary Group C, Match 2: India - 7:30 AM

Men's team preliminary Group C, Match 3: India - 9:30 AM

Men's team quarter-finals: India (subject to qualification) - 11:30 AM

Teqball

Women's singles, Match 2: Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza - 6:00 AM

Women's singles, Match 3: Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza - 6:30 AM

Mixed doubles, Match 2: Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza/Mohamed Anas Imran Beg - 9:30 AM

Mixed doubles, Match 5: Dsouza/Beg - 11:00 AM

Mixed doubles, Match 7: Dsouza/Beg - 12:30 PM

Mixed doubles, Match 9: Dsouza/Beg - 1:00 PM

Mixed doubles quarter-finals: Dsouza/Beg (subject to qualification) - 3:00 PM

Mixed doubles repechage: Dsouza/Beg (subject to qualification) - 4:00 PM

Cricket

Women's quarter-finals: India vs Japan - 10:30 AM

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