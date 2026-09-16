Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has warned the BCCI against making "massive changes" at the last minute, highlighting how such musical chairs have cost the team in the past.

"They need to focus on building the same team to play in a year's time, because you don't want to make big changes at the last moment," the 2011 World Cup-winner told Cricinfo.

"Whoever your players are, whether they are 16 or 20, it's important that everybody gets game time because obviously now there's more T20s and less 50-over cricket. Whatever matches there are, it's important that players get enough game time to prepare for the World Cup. Every time India have faltered is when they've made some massive changes at the last moment or in the tournament. So I think it's important that we stick to a team that we believe can lift the 2027 World Cup and stick by those guys whether they fail or succeed till that moment. Belief in the squad is very important," he added.