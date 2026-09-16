India ODI Squad Announcement Live Updates: The BCCI selection meeting for India's upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies has been delayed and is now likely to begin at around 6 PM IST, according to a report. The Board's top brass, including chief selector Ajit Agarkar, will be present at the meeting, with the ODI and T20I squads expected to be announced between 7:30 PM and 8 PM IST. The report further claimed that this could be Agarkar's final selection meeting as chief selector, with his contract set to expire later this month. According to the report, Agarkar has informed sources close to him that the West Indies squad selection is likely to be his last assignment in the role. India are set to play three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies, starting September 27.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies 2026 Live Updates - BCCI Announcement Live
India ODI Squad Announcement Live: IPL 2027 Auction set for India return!
IPL chairman Arun Dhumal his keen to host the 2027 players' auction at home after holding it overseas for the past three years.
"Every year we try for this to happen in India, but we don't get the venue given the heavy marriage season. So, we definitely want it to be here this year, given that it would be a smaller auction and hopefully we will get the venue," Dhumal, who is set to be re-elected as IPL chairman during the BCCI AGM on September 18, told PTI.
India ODI Squad Announcement Live: Meeting delayed!
According to reports, the BCCI's selection meeting has been delayed and is now likely to begin at around 6 PM IST. The selectors are expected to announce the ODI squad, the T20I squad and the Rest of India squad for the upcoming Irani Cup. The announcement is now likely to be made at around 7:30-8 PM IST.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: Rohit on his future!
Rohit's future with the national team has been a topic of debate in Indian cricket circles. After months of speculation over his participation in the 2027 World Cup, Rohit recently opened up on the matter.
October 2027 is still far away, said star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Thursday as he responded to a query on whether he would play the ODI World Cup at that time.
"October 2027 is far away, we will see about it then," said Rohit when asked about his participation at the Global Fintech Fest by a member of the audience.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: Pant or Jurel
According to a report, it is a toss-up between Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel for the backup wicketkeeper's spot in India's ODI squad for the West Indies series. Pant appears to be the frontrunner to serve as KL Rahul's deputy, but if the selectors opt for Jurel instead, the Delhi Capitals player could be asked to lead the Rest of India side in the upcoming Irani Cup against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir.
India Squad For WI Series Live: Latest ICC T20I Rankings
In the latest T20I Bowler Rankings announced by ICC, Varun Chakaravarthy has gone up two slots to fifth, while Jasprit Bumrah has jumped seven spots to 10th. Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, is up 11 spots to 14th, and Axar Patel is up six places to 27th.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: Kuldeep to play WI ODIs!
India spinner Kuldeep Yadav will reportedly feature in the ODI series against the West Indies, while Vipraj will replace Varun Asian Games squad.
"Varun is out for an indefinite period of time. Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav were the two available options from the long list. Kuldeep will play the West Indies ODIs later this month," the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: Blow for India's Asian Games side!
According to a PTI report, India spinner Varun Chakravarthy is set to be ruled out of the Asian Games due to injury. Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam, who bowls leg-spin, is expected to replace him in the squad.
"Varun is out for an indefinite period of time. Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav were the two available options from the long list," the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: India's road to 2027 World Cup!
India have as many as 17 ODIs scheduled under the current Future Tours Programme (FTP), with more fixtures likely to be added ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Here are the confirmed fixtures:
Three matches vs West Indies (September-October, 2026)
Five matches vs New Zealand (November-December, 20206)
Three matches vs Sri Lanka (December, 2026)
Three matches vs Zimbabwe (January, 2026)
India Squad For West Indies Series Live: Suryakumar Return Possible?
Could a return be on the cards for Suryakumar Yadav in the T20I team against West Indies?
India Squad For West Indies Series Live: Series Schedule
Here's what the ODI and T20I series schedule looks like:
ODI Series:
1st ODI: Sunday, 27 September 2026 - Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (2:00 PM IST)
2nd ODI: Wednesday, 30 September 2026 - Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (2:00 PM IST)
3rd ODI: Saturday, 3 October 2026 - Maharaja Yadvindra Singh PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh (2:00 PM IST)
T20I Series:
1st T20I: Tuesday, 6 October 2026 - Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:00 PM IST)
2nd T20I: Friday, 9 October 2026 - JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi (7:00 PM IST)
3rd T20I: Sunday, 11 October 2026 - Holkar Stadium, Indore (7:00 PM IST)
4th T20I: Wednesday, 14 October 2026 - Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad (7:00 PM IST)
5th T20I: Friday, 16 October 2026 - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:00 PM IST)
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: If not Hardik, who?
While there is a possibility that Hardik Pandya could be included in the squad, subject to fitness clearance, there is also a chance that the selectors may be reluctant to rush him back from injury, considering he has not played any cricket since the IPL.
While Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube are the other seam-bowling all-rounders at India's disposal, both will be part of India's Asian Games campaign. If Hardik fails to make the final cut, India may have to turn to their spin-bowling all-rounders instead.
Ravindra Jadeja, who has been in and out of the ODI side over the past 12 months, remains an option. Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya is another player the selectors could consider.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: Yuvraj's big warning!
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has warned the BCCI against making "massive changes" at the last minute, highlighting how such musical chairs have cost the team in the past.
"They need to focus on building the same team to play in a year's time, because you don't want to make big changes at the last moment," the 2011 World Cup-winner told Cricinfo.
"Whoever your players are, whether they are 16 or 20, it's important that everybody gets game time because obviously now there's more T20s and less 50-over cricket. Whatever matches there are, it's important that players get enough game time to prepare for the World Cup. Every time India have faltered is when they've made some massive changes at the last moment or in the tournament. So I think it's important that we stick to a team that we believe can lift the 2027 World Cup and stick by those guys whether they fail or succeed till that moment. Belief in the squad is very important," he added.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: Who Are The Current BCCI Selectors?
Here's how the BCCI's selection panel is structured:
Chairperson (West Zone): Ajit Agarkar
Central Zone: RP Singh
South Zone: Pragyan Ojha
North Zone: Ajay Ratra
East Zone: Shiv Sundar Das
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: Several big names missing!
Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah are unlikely to be available for the ODI series, which will coincide with India's Asian Games title defence. However, all three are expected to return for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, with the BCCI unlikely to make many changes to the Asian Games squad.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: Surprise return for Shami?
Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been absent from the national setup since the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's absence due to Asian Games commitments, it is highly unlikely that the out-of-favour pacer will get a look-in unless there is significant external pressure for his inclusion.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: Agarkar's uncertain future!
According to a report, this could be chief selector Ajit Agarkar's final selection meeting, with his contract set to expire later this month.
The report further claimed that Agarkar had told sources close to him that, after selecting the squad for the West Indies series, he was likely to send a thank-you note to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia for giving him the opportunity to serve for three years.
Agarkar had reportedly sought an extension until next year's ODI World Cup, but that does not appear to be on the cards.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: Hardik's fitness headache!
Hardik Pandya's fitness will be one of the key talking points at the selection meeting. He has been named in the India A squad for the upcoming three-match 50-over series against Australia A, which will begin after the ODI series against the West Indies. However, his selection is subject to fitness clearance.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: Siraj to lead pace attack!
Mohammed Siraj is set to lead India's pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. He was not a part of the ODI squad in England but he is supposed to come back alongside Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna and Prince Yadav, all of whom played the last series.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: Patidar's potential return!
Three years after his only ODI appearance against South Africa in Paarl, RCB captain Rajat Patidar could be in contention for the backup No. 4 spot. The position is likely to be filled by Ruturaj Gaikwad in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who will lead India at the Asian Games.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: Rishabh Pant's return?
According to a PTI report, the West Indies series could mark Rishabh Pant's return to India's ODI squad.
"Pant's indifferent IPL form saw him lose Test vice-captaincy and also a place in the white-ball sides but with Ishan Kishan in Japan, the flamboyant southpaw might just get a look-in in the squad of 15, with KL Rahul being the first-choice ODI keeper. Rahul is also likely to be Shubman Gill's deputy in absence of Shreyas Iyer. In case Pant misses the bus, then selectors will go for Dhruv Jurel and send Pant to lead Rest of India in the Irani Cup," the report said.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: Rohit In Or Out?
Rohit Sharma's future remains a key topic of debate as the selection deadline approaches. During India's last ODI assignment in England, several reports claimed that the series could be Rohit's last for the team. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia refuted those claims, saying that Rohit will continue to play for as long as he remains in the selectors' plans.
India ODI Squad vs West Indies Live: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Team India's squad announcement for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies. While the T20I squad is expected to be similar to the one announced for the upcoming Asian Games, with the five-match series set to begin on October 6, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee faces a tougher task in picking the ODI squad from the available options.