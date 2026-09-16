After scoring his first international century in almost 10 years to help Australia beat Zimbabwe, Matt Renshaw admitted he might not have made his first ODI century had he opened the batting for Australia against Zimbabwe. Renshaw smashed his maiden ODI century as Australia amassed 294/8 in the series opener, and a five-wicket haul from Nathan Ellis ensured Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 235 in reply at the Harare Sports Club. It was Renshaw's first international century since his only previous hundred, which came against Pakistan in a Test match in Sydney at the start of 2017, ending a drought of almost 10 years.

"Higher up the order I get a bit giddy," Renshaw was quoted by ABC News. "For me, my tempo when I come in the middle overs is just trying to hit the gaps, hit where the fielders aren't."

Came to bat at No. 6, the left-hander navigated a spin assault, shepherding Australia's middle and lower order to a commanding total on a far-from-flat wicket.

"With spin being a very big factor in that middle period … I see it as my strength. I really understood my role. It made it really simple for me," he added.

Renshaw's century made him the first Aussie to score an ODI century batting at No. 6 or lower since Glenn Maxwell's unforgettable unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup, as the left-hander attempts to establish himself as a three-format player in the latter stages of his career.

He is set to win a place in the playing XI for next month's ICC World Test Championship series in South Africa after being added to the 16-player squad. Even if Rabada misses some or all of the series through injury, Australia could field a threatening seam attack, with Renshaw on the front line.

"It's obviously a very different role, going straight out to open the batting in a red-ball game compared to coming in in the 20th over (of an ODI) facing two spinners," he said. "So it's something I'm trying to prepare for as well as I can. For me, mindset is the biggest thing. I don't talk too much about technique – it's not something that I like to go into, I feel like it just confuses me.

"(But) the mindset going in will be quite similar to what I bring in white-ball. That brings the best out of my movements. So I'll probably have to, when time suits, hit some red balls at some point during these six ODIs. But batting, I think if you're in a good rhythm, just trying to get as much rhythm as you can before that that Test series. There's five (ODIs) still to go before that."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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