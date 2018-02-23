Cheteshwar Pujara And Wife Blessed With Baby Girl

India's star Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and wife Puja were blessed with a baby girl on Friday. Sharing the news, Pujara took to Twitter and uploaded a family picture and captioned it, "Welcome lil one. Excited and super happy for the new roles in our lives. We made a wish and she came true!" Pujara, who went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2018, is currently playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His team Saurashtra beat Baroda by three wickets on Thursday to enter the semi-final of the tournament.