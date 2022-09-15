India got a big jolt ahead of the T20 World Cup with Ravindra Jadeja getting ruled out due to a knee injury. The allrounder underwent a knee surgery last week and also to Instagram to post a photograph along with a caption in which he informed his fans that his surgery was successful. "The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to cricket soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes," Jadeja wrote on Instagram.

Jadeja's injury has happened at a crucial time as he was an important cog in India's T20 World Cup plans. Young left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya took to Twitter to wish Jadeja a speedy recovery in a unque way. In a video, Sakariya can been doing Jadeja's famous 'swordplay celeration' that he does after scoring any good knock.

"In case you are missing jaddubhai @imjadeja Here's wishing him a speedy recovery," he tweeted.

In case you are missing jaddubhai @imjadeja



Here's wishing him a speedy recovery

Jadeja was impressed by the act.

Hahah well done — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 14, 2022

According to reports, BCCI is not too happy with Jadeja's knee injury. "We are not happy with Jadeja's injury. He should have kept the World Cup in mind while doing adventurous activities. But he was not responsible and did not think that the World Cup is on the way. We are not happy with this action of Jadeja," a source told ANI.

Jadeja had injured his right knee and was ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 after playing the first two games of the event against Pakistan and Hong Kong.