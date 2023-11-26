Chennai Super Kings have released Ben Stokes and Ambati Rayudu ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. The retention list contained all the major names and it also confirmed that captain MS Dhoni will be leading the side once again in the upcoming season. Among the released players, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala and Dwaine Pretorius were the major foreign players. Among the Indian players who were not part of the retention list, Akash Singh was a big exception after playing quite a few matches last season. Bhagath Varma and Subhranshu Senapati were also released by the franchise.

The IPL auction will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.

Following the retentions, CSK will have a purse of INR 32.2 crore in the auction.

Ben Stokes will miss the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to workload management, his franchise Chennai Super Kings announced.

Stokes had joined CSK ahead of IPL 2023 but played in only two matches as he was managing a troublesome knee injury throughout the course of the two-month long tournament.

"England Test captain, all-rounder Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness," CSK said in a statement on their website on Thursday.

"The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024," the statement added.

Complete Squad: MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Complete List of Released Players: Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh.

Purse Remaining for IPL 2024 Auction: INR 32.2 Crore

(With PTI inputs)