MS Dhoni has been extremely busy with his preparations at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai and with the third ODI between India and Australia taking place at that venue, the ex-India skipper was seen sitting at the newly added home team dugout. The stadium in Chennai has undergone a few modifications with the international match taking place and the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) returning to the home and away format. The official handle of Chennai Super Kings shared a picture of Dhoni sitting at the dugout and the franchise came up with a fitting caption.

Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon...

🥺🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fjL69MaBkE — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 21, 2023

“Main pal do pal ka shayar hu…” (I'm a poet for a moment or two),” the caption read in a reference to the Bollywood song that Dhoni used in the video where he announced his retirement.

The rumours regarding MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. While Dhoni has confirmed that he will be playing the matches in this year's tournament for sure in front of the home crowd in Chennai, there has been no concrete news on his future with Chennai Super Kings.

CSK fast bowler Deepak Chahar was asked about the topic in a recent interaction and he had an extremely interesting reply to the question.

“No one has said that this would be his final year. At least, he hasn't. Hopefully, he will play more. We don't know any such thing, we want him to play as much as he can,” Chahar told News India Sports.

Sponsored by Vuukle

“He knows when to retire, we saw it when he did in Tests and international cricket. No one else knows. I just hope he continues to play, it's a privilege to play under him. It has been a dream to play with him. He's in good touch as well, you will see that when he bats in the IPL this year,” he added.