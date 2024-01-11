The banter between former India opener Virender Sehwag and ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Aktar is not new. The two, who are good friends off the cricket field, never miss any opportunity to pull each other's leg. Be it during their playing days at the highest level or even after their international retirement, the funny exchanges between the two continue to leave everyone in splits. A recent interaction between the two star players has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Akhtar tries to take a funny dig at Sehwag but the latter comes up with an even funnier reply.

"I thought this interaction was only for bowlers. What is this gentle off-spinner doing here?" said Akhtar while reacting to the presence of Sehwag in a video conference call.

"Shoaib, it is my duty to hit first ball fours, not yours." Sehwag replied.

At this point Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis also joined the chat.

"Oh Viru, darna nahi. Last time jab hum teeno khel rahe the or tu apne chasme saaf kar raha tha (Don't get afraid. Last time when we three were playing, you were wiping your glasses)," said Shoaib.

"Bawaal karna achhi baat hai, but control. Chasme saaf karke ab mein lenses pehenta hun tumahara khoobsurat chehera dekhne ke liye (It's good to play mischief but in control. I have tuned to contact lenses to see your beautiful faces)," replied Sehwag.

Sehwag had earlier taken a jibe at the England cricket team players after a report surfaced that the touring side will be taking its own chef to India.

England's tour of India starts later this month. It will be a five-match Test series, starting January 25 with the final game to be played in March. A report by The Telegraph claimed that the England team will be bringing in its own chef to India for fear of falling ill.

"Yeh zaroorat Cook ke jaane ke baad padhi. IPL mein nahi padegi. (This need arose after the departure of Cook but it won't be needed in IPL)," wrote Sehwag on X, formerly Twitter.