Madhya Pradesh defeated Mumbai in the final of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 on Sunday to claim their maiden title. The Chandrakant Pandit-coached side had one hand on the coveted trophy ever since it gained a 162-run lead against Mumbai in the first innings. Later, MP also completed the formality quite easily as they bundled out Mumbai for 269 runs in the second innings to eventually chase down the 108-run target with six wickets in hand on the last day of the final.

Since the win on Sunday, Pandit and his men are being lauded for their hard work that helped them win MP their first-ever Ranji Trophy title. While the work ethics of the coach is no secret to anyone, his latest revelation has further made people wonder about him.

The coach revealed that he had given MP captain Aditya Shrivastava just two days of leave for his marriage last year.

"To reach the top, one has to make sacrifices. When Aditya was getting married last year, he came to me and asked what should be a good time and I told him that I can only release him for festivities for a period of two days," said Pandit as quoted by news agency PTI.

On the other hand, Shrivastava, on a lighter note, said: "I got married last year but I haven't even taken a 10-day vacation with my wife."

It is worth noting that Madhya Pradesh's last Ranji Trophy final before 2022 had come way back in 1999.

Pandit was the captain at that time and his team had lost to Karnataka. Coincidentally, the final that took place 23 years ago was played at the same venue where MP won their maiden title on Sunday. It is the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.