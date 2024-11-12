The tussle between BCCI and Pakistan over Champions Trophy participation is still ongoing. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the PCB that the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. That decision has resulted in a huge controversy. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will seek clarity from the ICC on hosting of the Champions Trophy since they have only been intimated that India will not travel for the tournament but there was no word on hybrid model being proposed.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said the decision will mean that India and Pakistan sporting relationship will be at its worst.

"India have obviously announced that they would not be playing in Pakistan, looks like they're going to play in Dubai. I do think by India not going to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, I think that relationship now could be an off-image, it has not been great for a long time and I think it is going to be at its worst. Potentially we might not see India play Pakistan for a long long time," Vaughan said on Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

"It is a one thing I would really love to see on a regular basis in Test match cricket. India vs Pakistan, if you can't play it on your own backyard, play it here in Australia, we'll host it in the UK," said Vaughan.

"There are so many supporters in the world that idolises India and Pakistan, that series would be a huge success, wherever you play. Its sad that India would not be going to Pakistan, it is going to affect the game."

A report in PTI suggested that the Champions Trophy can follow a Hybrid model where India would play its matches in Dubai or any other country.

"There is no talk about having the Champions Trophy on a Hybrid Model system as of now," a reliable PCB source said.

A hybrid model was followed during the Asia Cup last year, when India's matches were held in Sri Lanka while other matches were played in Pakistan.

"An email is to be sent to the ICC with the advice of its legal department in which the Board wanted clarifications from the ICC on the Indian decision," the source said.

"As of now the entire situation is being gauged by the PCB. No decision has been taken on the next step. Yes the PCB is in touch with the government for consultation and directives if required," the source added.