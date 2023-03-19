Lahore Qalandars pulled off a stunning last-ball win over Multan Sultans to claim their second consecutive Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in Lahore on Saturday. In the process, Shaheen Afridi became the first captain ever to win back-to-back PSL titles and celebrations erupted the moment Khushdil Shah was run out in the final ball of the match. With 13 runs needed off the final over, the ball was handed over to the young Zaman Khan but the cricketers proved to be the star for his side as he conceded just 11 runs.

On the final delivery, Multan Sultans needed 4 runs to win and although the batsmen completed two runs, the throw from Tim Wiese was good enough to dismiss Khushdil.

Qalandars posted a solid total of 200/6 after they won the toss and opted to bat on an extremely batting-friendly pitch. Abdullah Shafique was the top scorer for his side with 65 off 40 balls while Shaheen played a superb cameo in the end with a 15-ball-44. Mirza Baig (30) and Fakhar Zaman (39) also got good starts in the match but were not able to convert them into big scores.

In response, Rilee Rossouw scored another half-century while Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan slammed 34 off just 23 deliveries. The Sultans were able to keep up with the required run rate but Shaheen ended up being the pick of the bowlers for Qalandars with four wickets.

The talented fast bowler took the wickets of Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali and Usama Mir while spinner Rashid Khan also help the team's cause with two wickets for 26 runs.