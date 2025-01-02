Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, always a man for the big occasion, may have just brought to us the first spectacular cricket highlight of 2025. Playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Melbourne Stars against Brisbane Heat, Maxwell may have taken one of the catches of the year on the first day itself. Fielding at long-on, Maxwell first stopped an almost certain six with a diving one-handed effort, and then somehow maintained his balance to come back into the field and complete the catch.

With part-time bowler Daniel Lawrence bowling, left-handed batter Will Prestwidge decided to slog on the first ball of the over. At first glance, it would've seemed a certain six. But Glenn Maxwell had other ideas.

Watch: Glenn Maxwell's stunning catch in BBL 2024

GLENN MAXWELL!



Despite the ball coming at tremendous speed, Maxwell judges his jump to perfection and saves it from going for a six. In a flash, he reacted and caught the ball inside the ropes.

"Maxwell, like LeBron James, flies through the air and takes a catch only Glenn Maxwell could do," said commentator Mark Howard, who was on air.

The wicket left Brisbane Heat at 106/6 in 16.1 overs, and they could only manage 149 come the end of 20 overs.

It was a total that wasn't good enough, as Melbourne Stars comfortably chased it down with 11 balls to spare. Knocks in the sixties from Lawrence (64* off 38) and Marcus Stoinis (62 off 48) guided them to victory.

Unfortunately for Maxwell, he fell for a golden duck with the bat.

While Maxwell has been out of Australia's Test setup for many years, he's expected to feature for them in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February.

Maxwell and Stoinis will also be teammates in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, with both all-rounders being bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the IPL 2025 mega auction, coached by Ricky Ponting.