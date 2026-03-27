Cricket in India has always been larger than the game itself. It lives in stadium chants, living room debates, and the shared anticipation of every ball. But increasingly, some of the most meaningful moments aren't just happening on the field - they're unfolding in between. A reaction after a missed catch. A joke in the dressing room. A quiet moment before stepping out to bat. For the longest time, these were glimpses fans rarely had access to. This is shifting as cricketers are opening up their world in ways that feel far more immediate and personal. The shift is subtle but significant, from performing for an audience to building a more direct, human connection with one.

At the same time, the way fans experience cricket has evolved. While matches are still consumed across television and streaming platforms, the experience no longer ends with the broadcast. It extends into conversations, reactions, and a growing appetite for what lies beyond the screen; practice sessions, off-field routines, celebrations, setbacks, and everything in between. These authentic, unscripted, and in-the-moment glimpses are becoming just as meaningful as the game itself.

This shift is being driven by a new generation of fans. With 85% of Gen Z in India following the IPL, expectations have moved beyond just watching the match. They are seeking access, personality, and a deeper sense of connection with the people behind the performance.

And, cricketers are responding accordingly. Across platforms, players are showing up not just as professionals but as individuals, sharing moments that go beyond the game. And increasingly, Snapchat is emerging as a natural space for this shift, enabling cricketers to capture and share these experiences in a way that feels effortless, unfiltered, and real.

Cricketers on Snap, such as Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar & Kartik Sharma, are offering fans a window into life beyond the 22 yards. From light-hearted dressing room exchanges to travel snippets and everyday routines, it's content that feels less like a performance and more like access, bringing fans closer to the inner circle.

Sharing his personal experience, Arshdeep Singh says, "On the field, authenticity is everything. You can't pretend to be someone else when the pressure is on and the cameras are on you. The same goes for life off the field. I've always believed in being real, whether it's celebrating a wicket, dealing with a rough day, or just sharing small moments of laughter with friends. Platforms like Snapchat make that easy because the vibe is so natural and unfiltered. For me, it's really about sharing moments with the fans and letting them see what life around the team is beyond the 22-yards that they don't always get to see. I love how close-knit and enthusiastic the audiences and fans are on the platform. Whenever I post a question to share a moment, the response I receive is incredible. It's great to see so many young cricketers today embracing digital platforms to express themselves, not just as athletes, but as individuals, bringing out their own personalities and stories."

Franchises, too, are leaning into this shift. Teams such as Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings are opening up their ecosystems on the platform by spotlighting team culture, behind-the-scenes dynamics, and once exclusive moments have now turned into shared, real-time experiences.

In this evolving landscape, fan communities are no longer passive; they are active, engaged, and constantly in conversation. Increasingly, cricketers, along with these communities, are finding a home on platforms such as Snapchat, where interactions feel more personal, real-time, and rooted in everyday expression. Because what fans are looking for today isn't just a front-row seat to the game. They want a place within it. A way to experience cricket not just as spectators, but as participants in the culture that surrounds it.