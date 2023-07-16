Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got married to choreographer and social media star Dhanashree Verma in December 2022. In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Dhanashree and Chahal both opened up about how their romance blossomed during the lockdown in 2022. Dhanashree was asked about whether Chahal flirted with her and she came up with a heart-warming story about how they first started interacting. She revealed that Chahal was virtually taking dance lessons from her and it was on video chat that the spinner asked her out for the first time.

“He asked me why do you remain so busy with work, even in lockdown. I said, on Saturdays, I hang out with friends, virtually. Then he asked me 'can you give me one Saturday of yours'. I was like, 'oh'. I told my mom about it and my mom's reaction was ‘the student is gone now'. I never used to talk to my students, it was just about work. But the way he approached me, it was quite decent.”

Chahal spoke about his side of the story and how he knew that he wanted to get married to Dhanashree.

"I had DMed her, having seen her dance on TikTok and a number of other reels. I asked her if she gives classes as I had nothing to do in lockdown. I wanted to learn something new. Once I messaged her, we started with online classes. First two months, we didn't talk about anything else but dance. I didn't flirt at all. We are not even friends, only had dance-related talks," he said.

"I asked her ‘how are you so happy, even during this lockdown?'. Then she started to talk about her life. That is where our conversations started. I liked her vibe. She is a self-made woman like I am a self-made man. I told my mom about her, that I like this girl. Then I told her (Dhanashree) I don't want to date you, I want to marry you. I said that straight away. I was sure," he revealed.

Advertisement