Cricket lovers rejoiced when legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan asked a question on the Gentlemen's Game during the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Putting forward a question for INR 6.40 lakh, Amitabh asked the contestant a tricky question on Test cricket. Over the last few years, the longest format of the game has undergone a big reform, with huge totals being put on the board while most matches are ending in results. Mr. Bachchan asked a question from the year 2022 when a certain team scored over 500 runs on Day 1 of a Test match, becoming the first to do so.

The question was for Rs. 6,40,000 was: Which team became the first to score more than 500 runs on the first day of a Test match back in the year 2022?

The four options were: India, Australia, New Zealand, and England.

A cricket question in KBC for 6,40,000. pic.twitter.com/8PP4LZtGi0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 30, 2024

The correct answer to this question is England. The Brendon McCullum-coached side did so on December 1, 2022, when it scored 506/4 on the first day of a Test match against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Riding on their 'Bazball' style of play, England became the first team in the world to score more than 500 runs on the opening day of any Test match. England famously went on to win that series in Pakistan too.

The contestant did have a good knowledge of cricket and went on to give the correct answer to the question. However, not all contestants have managed to ace cricket or sports related questions in KBC of late.

Here's another example to a cricket-related question that a contestant had failed to successfully answer.

IPL 2024 Question in KBC today. Contestant failed to give right answer despite using Double Dip. pic.twitter.com/NXkWhO4K1s — Filtercricket (@filter_cricket) September 2, 2024

The correct answer to the question is Nitish Kumar Reddy.