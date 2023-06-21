Shubman Gill has been enjoying a brilliant run of form recently with impressive knocks in all three formats of cricket. The youngster has emerged as a solid opening batter for the Indian cricket team and there have been talks among certain cricket experts regarding his future prospects as someone who can replace Rohit Sharma as skipper. Former national selector, Bhupinder Singh Sr, who served from 2005 to 2008, believes that Gill is well on his way to become the next “batting sensation” of the country but it is too early to determine if he can go on to become a good captain.

“I will not rush him at this juncture because we want to see him as the next batting legend of the country. If things go well, which I am sure will, he can be the next batting sensation from this country. He has that game, aura and personality. In that process, later on, we can see him develop as a good captain also," he told Hindustan Times.

Gill has captained in age-group cricket on the domestic circuit but he does not have any substantial experience in the area. The former national selection said that it is important for any cricketer to cement his spot in the national side before he can be considered for captaincy.

“First thing is he should hold his place in the team whatever format you are picking him for. You are sure that for the next couple of years he will not be a liability in the team. The captain has to be able to pull his weight in the team," he added.