Brisbane Heat Women will be up against Sydney Thunder Women in Match 52 of Women's Big Bash League 2023 on November 24 at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. The match will start at 10:10 AM IST. Brisbane Heat are in pole position to seal the final berth in the knockout stages, with seven wins in 13 matches. They also have a better net run rate (+0.134) than Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers, who are directly competing with Heat for the final spot in the knockouts.

In their previous match, Heat suffered a defeat against Sydney Sixers. Amelia Kerr's half-century propelled Brisbane Heat to 176/7 in 20 overs. However, with all of Sixers' batters scoring 20+ runs at impressive strike-rates, the target was chased down with a ball to spare.

For Sydney Thunder, they are in a safe position currently with 15 points in 12 matches. They too had a forgettable outing in their last match, losing to Adelaide Strikers by three runs. Adelaide Strikers scored 121/7 batting first and Thunder could only manage 118/7.

Pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the venue is 127.

Bowling first should be the preferred option at the venue, with the team batting second winning 80 percent of its contests.

Weather report

The temperature at the Adelaide Oval is predicted to be 18.19 degree Celsius and 68% humidity.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women squads

Brisbane Heat Women: Ellie Johnston, Georgia Voll, Laura Harris, Mignon du Preez, Mikayla Hinkley, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Bess Heath (wk), Georgia Redmayne (wk), Bonnie Berry, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Jess Jonassen (c), Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock and Sarah Glenn

Sydney Thunder Women: Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Heather Knight (c), Olivia Porter, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Chamari Athapaththu, Isabella Malgioglio, Marizanne Kapp, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Paris Bowdler (wk), Tahlia Wilson (wk), Ebony Hoskin, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith and Samantha Bates

BH-W vs ST-W Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Georgia Redmayne, Tahlia Wilson

Batters: Grace Harris, Heather Knight, Mignon du Preez

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Chamari Athapaththu

Bowlers: Samantha Bates, Nicole Hancock, Hannah Darlington

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu

Vice-captain: Jess Jonassen

BH-W vs ST-W Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Grace Harris: Brisbane Heat Women batter Grace Harris has scored 371 runs in 13 matches of Women's Big Bash League 2023 at an average of 30.92 and a strike rate of 171.76. She has scored one half-century and a century so far in the tournament

Chamari Athapaththu: Sydney Thunder Women's Chamari Athapaththu has scored 451 runs in 12 matches and is the team's top run-scorer this season. She strikes at a rate of 134.63 and averages 45.1 in the tournament. She also has five 50-plus scores in this campaign.

Jess Jonassen: The Brisbane Heat Women bowler has picked up 16 wickets in 12 matches. Jess Jonassen's best figures for this season is 4/20 and she averages 22.87.

Hannah Darlington: The Sydney Thunder Women bowler has taken 18 wickets in 12 matches so far at an average of 16.00. Hannah Darlington's 5/10 is her best bowling performance of Women's Big Bash League 2023.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women head-to-head record in T20

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder have faced each other on 19 occasions in T20s. While Brisbane Heat have won 10 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious on nine instances.

The last five T20 contests have seen Brisbane Heat Women win on three occasions and Sydney Thunder Women on two occasions. The highest score in these five matches is 204 by Sydney Thunder Women whereas the lowest has been 120 by Brisbane Heat Women.

The team batting first has won four times, lost two times in six matches, on the other hand, the chasing side has come out on top on six occasions, losing seven times in 13 matches.

Prediction

Brisbane Heat Women are predicted to win the upcoming fixture as they have won three of the last five matches against Sydney Thunder Women.