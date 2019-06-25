Brian Lara Admitted To Hospital In Mumbai After Complaining Of Chest Pain

Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara has been admitted to Global Hospital in Parel, Mumbai after he complained of chest pain. The hospital in Mumbai will be issuing a statement shortly, ANI tweeted on Tuesday. Brian Lara is currently in India as a cricket expert for the official broadcasters of World Cup 2019, which is being held in England and Wales.

Lara was also a part of the expert broadcast panel for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. He had taken time out from his hectic schedule to indulge in a game of gully cricket on the streets of Mumbai along with former Australia pacer Brett Lee during the IPL 2019.

Lara was earlier seen involved in a friendly banter with former Australia batsman, Dean Jones. The duo were seen trying their hands at boxing. At the World Cup 2019, after losing a few tight games against Australia and New Zealand, the West Indies are now struggling to advance to the knockout phase of the quadrennial.

The 50-year-old Lara holds the highest score of an unbeaten 400 in the longest format of the game. He has also scored 10,405 from 299 ODIs with an average of 40.48.

The West Indies legend has played 131 Tests for the West Indies and scored nearly 12,000 runs at an average of 52.89.