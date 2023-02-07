Cricket has often been witness to hilarious incidents. It provides comic relief during tense situations. One such incident happened during a match between Bugibba Blasters and Swieqi United in the European Cricket Series T10 Malta. Batting first, the Blasters had crossed the score of 100 by the last over. For United, the last over was being bowled by Vibhor Yadav, who got a chance to run out an opposition batter off his own bowling. However, he missed the run out chance from close quarters.

Watch: Bowler Hilariously Misses Run Out Attempt, Batters Make Merry

The European Cricket Series is one of the many franchise cricket leagues that is current running.

Players getting lured by the growing number of T20 leagues is a short-term phenomenon as eventually "only a few" financially sustainable leagues will survive, said former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday. With the T20 leagues mushrooming around the world, players have started to prioritise franchise cricket over national duty. The Big Bash League, which is an established product, just got over while inaugural leagues are being staged in UAE and South Africa at the moment.

A league is also planned in the United States later this year. However, Ganguly said in the long term only leagues with an ecosystem will survive.

"We keep talking about the leagues around the world, if you look at the IPL it is in a different ecosystem and different league, the Big Bash in Australia does very well, The Hundred does very well in the UK and I see the South Africa league doing very well, I have been watching it for last three weeks," he said at a Sportstar event.

Featured Video Of The Day

Dipa Karmakar Handed 21-Month Ban After Failing Dope Test