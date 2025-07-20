West Indies Champions and South Africa Champions presented a thrilling game of cricket for their fans in the ongoing World Championship of Legends and the latter won the match. It was a nostalgic moment for all the fans as they got to witness the iconic bowl out again to decide the winner. It was a rain-hit encounter and the match was reduced to 11-overs per side. South Africa needed a DLS revised target of 81 runs in 11 overs to win the match. However, West Indies were able to restrict them to 80/6 and the match went into a bowl out.

During the bowl out, both the teams were allotted five chances and the Proteas played first. Interestingly, South Africa missed the first three chances as Aaron Phangiso, Hardus Viljoen, and Chris Morris failed to hit the stumps. However, Wayne Parnell and JJ Smuts successfully executed the opportunity, giving West Indies a target of three hits.

NOSTALGIA FOR FANS - A BOWL OUT IN CRICKET AFTER A LONG TIME.pic.twitter.com/4LGiYv6inf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 20, 2025

The Chris Gayle-led side miserably failed to get even a single hit as Fidel Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Ashley Nurse, and Dwayne Bravo could not captialise on the opportunity and the Proteas emerged as the winners.

Talking about the WCL, the clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions, which was scheduled to be played on Sunday, was called-off after many Indian players pulled out.

The decision was announced by the organisers on social media after Shikhar Dhawan reiterated his stance of not playing against Pakistan. Ahead of the scheduled Indo-Pak showdown, Dhawan took to social media to share the letter he wrote to the organisers about his decision not to play against Pakistan in the tournament.

The decision comes in the wake of the tensions between the two countries on the border, especially after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that led to 26 tourists being killed.

While India and Pakistan have not been playing bilateral cricket against each other for more than a decade, the two sides do square off in multi-team events organised by the International Cricket Council and Asian Cricket Council. With the WCL being a private competition, however, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) neither controls the league nor its players.