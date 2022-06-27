Dinesh Karthik has been the toast of Indian cricket fans and former players, ever since making a grand comeback in the Indian cricket team post his heroics for RCB in IPL 2022. Karthik is being talked about as a potential match winner for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup and the veteran wicket-keeper batter has only helped his case for selection for the big event by producing attacking knocks as a finisher.

During India's first T20I against Ireland on Sunday, Karthik also donned the keepers gloves despite the presence of Ishan Kishan in the playing XI.

Karthik was used as an outfielder in the series against South Africa, but his outing as a keeper could be a huge sign according to former India opener Aakash Chopra.

Promoted

"Dinesh Karthik was donning the gloves. So, Ishan is not a keeping choice and Sanju Samson didn't even make the team. What does that mean? That Karthik is your primary keeping option if Pant is unavailable. That's a big statement and a big endorsement of what Karthik is doing," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Karthik has meanwhile been in top form. He batted towards the end at Malahide against Ireland but was in great form in the home series against South Africa, in which he also scored the first half-century of his T20I career.