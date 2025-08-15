Saaniya Chandook, who recently got engaged to Arjun Tendulkar, was seen with legendary Indian cricket team batter Sachin Tendulkar and family. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Saaniya was seen attending the opening of Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy in Mumbai's Andheri. She was present with the Tendulkar family and even took part in some of the rituals. The video was posted on Instagram by the pilates academy's account and there were pictures that showed Saaniya posing with Sara.

Recently, social media went on over-drive after the news of Arjun Tendulkar taking a major step in his personal life surfaced. However, no official statement has been released by both families.

According to a report by India Today, Saaniya is the granddaughter of promiment Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family is famous for its services in hospitality and food industries.

They are the owners of the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery.

The report also claimed Arjun and Saaniya got engaged privately, and hence only close friends and families from the two sides attended the ceremony.

Notably, Arjun is a left-arm pacer, who could also add valauble contributions with the bat. The bowler piles his trade for Goa in domestic cricket. In 17 First-Class games, he has picked 37 wickets while also scoring 532 runs.

Arjun has played 24 T20s, scalping 27 wickets and scoring 119 runs. He has featured in 18 one-dayers (List A), picking 25 wickets and scoring 102 runs.

The fast bowler has also played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut in 2023, playing four matches in the season. He picked three wickets in it. In the next season, Arjun could play just one game and remained wicketless in it.

It is worth nothing that Arjun Tendulkar's first IPL wicket was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, which had come against SunRisers Hyderabad. He was retained by MI for the 2024 season while the following mega auction saw the franchise buy Arjun for a sum of INR 30 lakh.