Big Bash League: Chris Jordan Adds Another Gem To His List Of Freak Catches - Watch

Updated: 21 December 2019 21:13 IST

Chris Jordan leaped, diving to his right at long-on and took a catch to snaffle up dangerous Daniel Christian for a duck.

Chris Jordan's brilliant effort at the boundary line was the highlight of Perth Scorchers' win. © Screengrab of the video share by @cricketcomau

Chris Jordan, the fast bowler from England who has featured in majority of T20 leagues in the world, has a habit of pulling off some sensational catches. Jordan was at it again during the Big Bash League clash between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades at the Optus stadium in Perth on Saturday. On the penultimate delivery of the 18th over in Melbourne Renegades' chase, Daniel Christian hit the ball hard as it raced to long-on's right in no time. The Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab's new recruit had some ground to cover but he did not give up. Jordan leaped, diving to his right and took a catch to snaffle up dangerous Christian for a duck.

Jordan's odd blinder not only ended Christian's stay, it ended the Renegades' slim hopes of winning the contest too.

Watch Chris Jordan's exceptional catch here

Earlier, Melbourne Renegades captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against the home team.

Perth Scorchers posted a mammoth total of 196/7 powered by half-centuries from skipper Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Bancroft.

Kane Richardson was the star bowler for the visitors as he claimed four wickets for 22 runs.

In reply, openers Sam Harper and Aaron Finch gave an explosive start to Melbourne Renegades before the skipper was removed in the 5th over by Chris Jordan.

Then fifties by Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster made Melbourne Renegades comfortable in the chase. Shaun Marsh fell to Fawad Ahmed for 55 in the 18th over as none of the other Melbourne Renegades batsmen could support Beau Webster, who remained unbeaten on 67, in crossing the finish line.

Eventually, Melbourne Renegades fell short by 11 runs and Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the man of the match for his explosive innings.

Highlights
  • Chris Jordan produced a magical effort at the long-on boundary
  • Chris Jordan also picked up two wickets for Perth Scorchers
  • Perth Scorchers beat Melbourne Renegades by 11 runs
