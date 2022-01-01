Australian cricketer Ben Cutting took a "nasty" blow on his helmet in a Big Bash League (BBL) game between the Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Thunder at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. Strikers pacer Daniel Worrall produced a short-pitched delivery; Cutting tried to duck it but he was undone by the sheer pace on the ball. Despite copping the blow, Cutting remained unmoved for a few seconds before giving a big thumbs up to Worrall after the latter tried to check on him.

Cutting certainly felt the force of the blow as he moved aside and removed his helmet.

Yikes! A quick thumbs up from Cutting after that nasty blow to the helmet #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/d7viKgsf74 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 31, 2021

However, the all-rounder, who had opened the batting for the Thunder, continued to bat, scoring 37 off 32 balls. He was eventually dismissed by Peter Siddle in the 10th over.

Jason Sangha slammed an unbeaten 91 off 55 balls as Thunder went on to post a total of 187 for three from 20 overs.

In reply, the Strikers were restricted to 165 for seven as the Thunder won the match by 22 runs.

Daniel Sams was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to his name while Saqib Mahmood also picked two wickets for the Thunder.

Promoted

The match was on the verge of being postponed after four players from the visiting team -- Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Sam Whiteman and Tanveer Sangha -- had tested positive for Covid.

However, South Australia Health approved the game under strict biosecure protocols which will include Thunder players needing to remain separate from each other and the Strikers' team.