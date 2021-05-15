Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Saturday took to Twitter to rubbish reports that claimed he didn't want to play Test cricket anymore. Bhuvneshwar wasn't picked in India's Test squad for the upcoming England tour that left many shell-shocked and caused a huge wave on social media. The fast bowler, in his post, said that "irrespective of the team selection", he has always prepared himself to represent the nation in all three formats and will continue to do the same in the future as well. Bhuvneshwar ended his tweet with a "suggestion": "Please don't write your assumptions based on “sources”!"

There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same.

Suggestion - please don't write your assumptions based on "sources"! — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) May 15, 2021

Bhunvneshwar, who has played 21 Tests for India, last appeared in the longest format way back in 2018 against South Africa in January 2018. The seamer suffered multiple injuries in the last couple of years and missed some important Test series both at home and away.

Bhuvneshwar has picked up 63 wickets in just 37 innings and boasts an impressive average of 26.90. He also has four five-wicket hauls in the red-ball format.

He last featured in the now postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for the SunRisers Hyderabad and picked up three wickets from five outings.