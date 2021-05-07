Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah returned as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 18-member squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England. Hanuma Vihari, who missed the Test series against England with an injury, has also made a comeback to the side. The selectors also named KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha in the squad but their inclusion is "subject to fitness clearance", the BCCI tweeted. All-rounder Hardik Pandya and leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who were part of the home Test series against England, have been dropped.

India's squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh.



KL Rahul & Saha (WK) subject to fitness clearance. — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

KL Rahul was recently hospitalised after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, while Saha tested positive for COVID-19 while he was in the SunRisers Hyderabad's bio-bubble.

The BCCI also named three standby players -- Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla -- who will board the flight to England.

Promoted

Prasidh Krishna impressed one and all during his limited-overs debut against England, while Avesh Khan was Delhi Capitals' standout bowlers during the IPL 2021 -- that has been suspended indefinitely.

India's squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane (vice capt), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichnadran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.