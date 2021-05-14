Wriddhiman Saha, who had tested positive for COVID-19 during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), took to Twitter on Friday to give an update on his health. Saha said that his quarantine period is still not over as one of his two routine Covid tests returned positive. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who was playing for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the now-postponed IPL 2021, mentioned that he is doing much better and requested everyone not spread any misinformation without knowing the whole context.

"My quarantine period is still not over. As a part of the routine check up, 2 tests were done, out of which 1 was negative and the other one came as positive. Otherwise, I am doing much better. Requesting everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without the whole context," Saha said in his statement on Twitter.

Saha was named in the India squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent five-match Test series against England in the UK.

However, while announcing the squad the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mentioned that Saha and KL Rahul, who recently underwent a surgery, will be available only if they clear the fitness test.

Saha had initially tested positive on May 4 ahead of SRH's game against the defending champions Mumbai Indians. On the same day, Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals also tested positive for coronavirus which forced the IPL Governing Council and the BCCI to unanimously postpone the T20 tournament with immediate effect.