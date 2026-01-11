Former South Africa cricketer Mark Boucher said he has no doubt that Virat Kohli will play the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia next year. Boucher said there's no question about Kohli's fitness, and the decision will be entirely up to the Indian batter whether he wants to play or not. Speaking to ANI in Paarl, Mark Boucher said he is confident Virat Kohli will play the 2027 ODI World Cup, adding that his fitness is not an issue and the decision depends only on Kohli's desire to continue.

Boucher stressed that India still needs his experience, noting the gap left when senior players like Kohli and Rohit Sharma are absent.

"Virat is going to be there. There's no doubt in my mind. I mean, he's given up a couple of the formats at the moment. There's nothing about his fitness at all. It's just about whether he actually wants to play. And I think for me, I'm sure that his mind is set on coming here and playing in another World Cup. And India needs him as well. I mean, we've seen in India that Test cricket, where Rohit and Virat are not there, it does leave a hole. And so I think the World Cup in South Africa would be a better tournament if Virat Kohli is involved. And obviously, for India, it would be fantastic if he stands there as well," Boucher said.

Virat Kohli, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, has been in incredible form in 50-over cricket since registering two consecutive ODI ducks in Australia back in October 2025, which led critics to question Kohli's cricket future.

However, since then, Kohli has played six 50-over matches, comprising four ODIs and two Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) games, without registering a single score below 50. He has scored three fifties and three centuries in his last six innings. In the three-match ODI series against South Africa in November-December, Kohli's scores read 135, 102 and 65*.

