Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his wife Nupur Nagar have been blessed with a baby girl, according to the Indian pacer's latest post on social media. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler was recently part of India's T20 World Cup squad, and faced a disappointing exit from the tournament. The Men in Blue failed to reach the knockouts after finishing third in their Super 12 group. The 31-year-old posted a video about the newborn's gender and captioned it as, "Today we welcome the biggest joy of our lives. 24.11.2021".

Here is the video:

Today we welcome the biggest joy of our lives. 24.11.2021 pic.twitter.com/VlvcyjFEmW — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) November 24, 2021

Suresh Raina led the cricket fraternity in extending their congratulations to the couple and even fans wished Bhuvneshwar. Raina wrote, "Congratulations brother". He also retweeted the bowler's tweet.

Sachin Tendulkar passed on his wishes and wrote, "Many congratulations to both of you!

My best wishes for this exciting journey of parenthood."

Many congratulations to both of you!

My best wishes for this exciting journey of parenthood. https://t.co/y9CiNDSkwy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2021

Here are the other reactions:

Congratulations — R P Singh (@rpsingh) November 25, 2021

Congratulations Bhuvi. My wishes to mom and new born. https://t.co/Ben3OBcZjH — Anand (@sliceme) November 25, 2021

Congratulations

Mithai kidhar hai.... !!!! https://t.co/waMi0sKDz2 — aakash shedge (@aakashshedge4) November 25, 2021

Bhuvneshwar married his wife on November 27 in Uttar Pradesh. The duo are known to showcase their love for each other through cute uploads on social media, especially via their Instagram accounts.