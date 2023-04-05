The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen some a handful of controversies over the years. One of those that really shook the cricketing world across the world was the 'slapgate' incident were Harbhajan Singh had slapped S Sreesanth. As Harbhajan, Sreesanth, as well as Virender Sehwag, got together as pundits for the IPL 2023 season, the incident was discussed again. On the panel, Sehwag poked fun at Sreesanth over the incident, prompting Harbahajan to intervene and change the topic.

In a panel for Star Sports, the trio got into an interesting conversation as Sreesanth revealed that he used to hug Harbhajan before the start of the match, as a ritual that helped his performances. Sehwag that asked if that ritual started after the 'Mohali incident" (slapgate).

Sreesanth:"I want to share that before playing a Test or any other match, I always hugged Bhajji pa (Harbhajan Singh). My performace always used to be better."

Sehwag: "When did this hug trend start! Probably after the incident in Mohali."

Harbhajan then said:"Bhul jao yaar" (Forget it man).

Sreesanth then confirmed that the ritual started in 2006.

He then exhanged a handshake with Harbhajan, who said: "Kuch toh log kahenge" (People always say something).

Not too long ago, Sreesanth had opened up on his relationship with Harbhajan, especially in the wake of the 'slapgate' incident.

"We have always been friends. That was just a misunderstanding and the media made a big noise out of it. I will just say that Bhajji pa has supported me from the beginning in every way, including recently with commentary tips. He has supported me and helped me a lot and I am very thankful to him. There is that song, 'Tere jaisa yaar kaha', that is my relationship with him," Sreesanth had said on Sports Yaari.