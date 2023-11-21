Bhilwara Kings will take on Gujarat Giants in match No. 4 of the Legends League Cricket 2023 on Wednesday, November 22 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST. Bhilwara Kings beat India Capitals in their opening match and are ranked second on the Legends League Cricket 2023 points table with two points and a net run rate of +0.445. Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the six-team table with a defeat against Manipal Tigers in their opening match and have a net run rate of -0.500.

BK vs GG pitch report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, is a balanced track. The average first innings score in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 161.

Chasing is recommended at the venue, with the team batting second winning 60 per cent of the matches.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

BK vs GG weather report

The temperature at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius with 43 per cent humidity.

BK vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Solomon Mire: Bhilwara Kings batter Solomon Mire scored 70 runs in the first match against India Capitals at a strike rate of 175. He looks set to carry the form forward in the remaining matches.

Jacques Kallis: Representing Gujarat Giants, Jacques Kallis has made 56 runs in one match and is the team's leading run-getter. He has a strike rate of 133.33.

Anureet Singh: The Bhilwara Kings bowler has taken four wickets in one match. Anureet Singh's best spell for this season is 4/29 and his average is 7.25.

Rajat Bhatia: The Gujarat Giants bowler has racked up three wickets in one match so far at an average of 10.33. Rajat Bhatia picked up 3/31 against the Manipal Tigers.

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants squads

Bhilwara Kings: Lendl Simmons, Robin Bist, Shane Watson, Solomon Mire, William Porterfield, Chris Barnwell, Iqbal Abdulla, Irfan Pathan (c), Jesal Karia, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Yusuf Pathan, Pinal Shah (wk), Anureet Singh, Dhammika Prasad, Prosper Utseya, Rahul Sharma, Ryan Sidebottom and Tim Murtagh

Gujarat Giants: Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Chris Gayle, Nathan Reardon, Richard Levi, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Khurana, Elton Chigumbura, Kevin O'Brien, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dishant Yagnik (wk), Parthiv Patel (c & wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Ben Laughlin, Dane Piedt, Liam Plunkett, Rayad Emrit, Sarabjit Ladda, S Sreesanth, Jacques Kallis and Sulieman Benn

BK vs GG Dream 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Parthiv Patel

Batters: Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Solomon Mire, Robin Bist

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Rajat Bhatia

Bowlers:Rayad Emrit, Sarabjit Ladda, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma

Captain: Chris Gayle

Vice-captain: Jacques Kallis

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record

Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants have faced each other on three occasions in T20s. Bhilwara Kings have won all three matches while Gujarat Giants are yet to register a win.

The highest score in these three matches is 222 by Bhilwara Kings whereas the lowest has been 165 by Gujarat Giants.

The team batting first has won one time in one match, meanwhile, the chasing side has come out on top on two occasions in two matches.

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants prediction

Bhilwara Kings are predicted to win the upcoming fixture. They have won all three of their previous matches against Gujarat Giants and showed better form in the opening match of the competition.