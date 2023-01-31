Not a part of India's T20I series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli's next assignment is the big Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is to begin on February 09. The star India batter, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, has been travelling during this period of break. Before the training sessions for the Test assignment against Australia begin, Virat was spotted in a spiritual place in Uttarakhand, along with his wife Anushka. The pictures and videos of the couple's visit have flooded the internet.

As per claims made by fans on social media, the couple visited the Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj's samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh. Considering the popularity that Kohli has, the cricketer was surrounded by fans and asked to sign a few autographs. In a video that has been shared on Twitter, Virat could be seen signing a cricket ball. Here's the video:

Virat kohli suffering from success pic.twitter.com/PDfE7vtu5H — Ameee (@kohlifanAmeee) January 31, 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma organised Bhandara in Rishikesh are spotted taking blessings from Saints pic.twitter.com/QLp3Yagsz4 — feryy (@ffspari) January 31, 2023

Earlier, several photos surfaced online in which the two were seen offering prayers at an ashram in Vrindavan.

Anushka and Virat were in Dubai for the New Year's before their Vrindavan trip. Only a few days remain before Kohli would return to the cricket field, resuming his on-field responsibilities.

Kohli has been in fine touch over the past few weeks, scoring ODI 3 centuries (one against Bangladesh and two against Sri Lanka). In the 50-over assignment against New Zealand, however, the talismanic batter could only score a total of 55 runs in three matches.

Having broken his century drought in ODIs and T20Is, Kohli would now be determined to reach the triple-digit score in Tests too as India take on Australia in a 4-match series.

