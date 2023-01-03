Babar Azam's running between the wickets and communication with fellow batters is somewhat suspect and it can be assessed from the fact that he has been run out the most times among Pakistan batters in Test cricket since making his international debut. The latest instance came on day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi on Tuesday as Babar and Imam-ul-Haq were left stranded on the same side of the wicket after a terrible mix up.

The batters were attempting a third run and a look at the video makes it clear that it was Imam who called for the third run and then stopped running even as Babar continued his sprint towards the striker's end without even looking at his partner.

The hosts ended the second day on 154/3, trailing New Zealand by 295 runs, as a century last wicket stand took the visitors to 449 earlier in the day. Imam remained unbeaten on 74

The video of the run out has since gone viral on social media and fans have started trolling the Pakistan players. Here are some of the posts.

"Babar run out by Imam"



Iska matlab ab hum best friend pe bhi trust karna chhod de kya?!🤧 #PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/DW6oe96fcK — Khush Thakkar (@Khush_Thakkar12) January 3, 2023

Babar azam out by Classic pakistan run out fashion



But culprit was imam ul haq#pakvnz pic.twitter.com/FzQEuBpdOT — Somnath Chakraborty ⚽🏏 (@Somnath44333169) January 3, 2023

Babar wanted the third run; Imam initially responded but went back to his crease. Babar ran himself out or was run out by Imam; either way, he has to go back to the dressing room.

A friend in need is a friend indeed. pic.twitter.com/thpFZwA62H — PakCricNews 🇵🇰🇭🇲 (@OZPAKCRIC) January 3, 2023

After that Run out, Imam was yelling at Babar.. Babar was watching the replay and Imam while walking slowly towards dressing room, and Imam was like "See it's your fault.." #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/sPLeLvne4r — Imtiaz (@Imtiazbahar) January 3, 2023

Why just why is it always Babar who gets run out also Imam scolding Babar for it when it was his fault are u fr — 𝓗 ❤︎︎ (@srkwifey) January 3, 2023

Calm down guys gussa tu bht aya hai lkn @babarazam258 or @ImamUlHaq12 best frnds hain bht ho gya yrrr choren sb ak dfa babar bhai sy b ye galti hui hai imam ko run out krwany wali misunderstanding ho jati hai unki frndship khrab krny ka koi faida nai.

Pr glt kiya @ImamUlHaq12 — EshaMurtaza (@esha_murtaza3) January 3, 2023

Featured Video Of The Day

'Indians Should Have Higher Salaries In IPL Than Foreigners': Ashok Malhotra