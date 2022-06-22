Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, who used to own the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a picture with West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle. Gayle, of course, used to ply his trade for RCB from 2011 to 2017. "Great to catch up with my good friend Christopher Henry Gayle @henrygayle, the Universe Boss," Mallya wrote in his tweet, which has gone viral. "Super friendship since I recruited him for RCB. Best acquisition of a player ever," he added.

Great to catch up with my good friend Christopher Henry Gayle @henrygayle, the Universe Boss. Super friendship since I recruited him for RCB. Best acquisition of a player ever. pic.twitter.com/X5Ny9d6n6t — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 22, 2022

The tweet has garnered more than 13,000 'likes' and 500 retweets since Mallya posted it.

Gayle was signed up in 2011 as a replacement player by RCB, but did not look back since then as he went on to become one of the best players to have played in the IPL.

After his stint with RCB, he also represented Punjab Kings. However, he did not enlist himself for the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022.

He had also represented Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009 and 2010.

Gayle has 4965 runs from 142 matches in the IPL. He averages 39.72 in the league with a brilliant strike rate of 148.96.

He also has six centuries to his name, including his unbeaten 175 against the now defunct Pune Warriors in 2013, which remains the highest individual score by any player in a T20.