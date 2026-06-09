Ben Stokes may retire from international cricket. The sudden and stuning decision could be prompted by his latest involvement in a nightclub incident alongside teammate Gus Atkinson. Accordng to a report in Cricinfo, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has "given Stokes the option of resigning; to step down on his own terms and continue his Test career. Stokes the option of resigning; to step down on his own terms and continue his Test career. Should he not take that option, the ECB could still remove him from his post for breaching team protocol

"However, a nuclear option has emerged with Stokes potentially retiring altogether from international cricket. It is something the 35-year old is thought to be considering, with the latest incident creating friction between himself and the governing body."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already launched investigation into the incident, also allegedly involving a rugby player.

What Is ECB's Stand?

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already launched investigation into the incident, also allegedly involving a rugby player.

The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Test against New Zealand. Stokes and Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place.

"We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible," ECB said.

Harry Brook, the team's vice-captain, had apologised for an altercation with a bouncer in New Zealand last year.

What Are Cricket Experts Saying?

Former England pacer Steve Harmison came in Stokes' defence.

"When the full facts come to light, then I think we can make judgement. Ben's a great kid. He's an honest lad and he's somebody who will know whether he's overstepped the boundaries or not," Harmison told TalkSport.

"I'm fully behind him and he'll do whatever needs to be the right thing to be done in this situation once the facts come out. So I've got no issue with that. I've known Ben since he was 15-years-old.

"What I want to happen now is to make sure there's a protective arm around Atkinson and Stokes at the minute because there's a duty of care from a team point of view to make sure their mental well-being is alright.

"Because we don't know the facts and there's a lot of things going on here, but there's two lads here who I think need looking after from a team point of view." The second Test against New Zealand begins at The Oval on June 17.

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