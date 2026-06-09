England captain Ben Stokes and his teammate Gus Atkinson are in the middle of a massive storm. They are at risk of being dropped from the second Test against New Zealand for breaching team protocols. The England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday the pair was involved in an incident with a rugby player in the early hours while celebrating beating New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday. "Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place," the ECB statement said.

"We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course."

According to thetimes.com, "the Saracens rugby player involved in the late-night incident with Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson is believed to be 21-year-old Totoa Auvaa. The 6ft 5in, 125kg (19st 9lb) Auvaa is a part of Saracens' academy and has not yet represented their first team."

The Sun stated in a report, "The Samoan is understood to have thrown a punch towards the England duo, who were celebrating a 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test.

"But he instead connected with one of the cricketers' security guards, who needed to be stitched up after the melee."

A curfew was reimposed on England in January following the humiliating Ashes tour of Australia, where England was accused of excessive drinking and unprofessionalism.

On Sunday, England beat New Zealand by 115 runs at Lord's in the home team's first Test since the Ashes.

Atkinson took 5-30 on the fourth and final day, and Stokes also claimed a wicket.

The second Test against New Zealand is not until June 17 at the Oval.

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