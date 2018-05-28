Being Left Out Of ODIs Motivates Me To Come Back Stronger, Says Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane, on Monday, said that his failure to find a place in India's limited over squad has motivated him to try harder and get back to squad keeping in mind the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. Rahane also said that his rejection from the team will give him time to prepare for the all-important England Test series, starting August 1. "It is important that you get time to prepare yourself and clarity is important when you know that you are not in ODI squad and you just going to play Test matches in England," Rahane said.

Talking about how being dropped from the squad motivates him to keep moving forward, Rahane said, "No, I am not at all frustrated; actually the thing is I can tell you this is actually motivating me, because I am actually looking to make a comeback. Right now, my focus is on Test cricket. I still believe that I can come back and do well in shorter formats with World Cup (2019) coming up."

Rahane is off the radar as far as India's limited overs team is concerned but the right-handed batsman is hopeful of making a swift comeback.

"I still believe in myself. I did well in ODI cricket whenever I got my opportunities. In West Indies, I got man-of-the-series award (with four half-centuries). Against Australia, I did really well. In South Africa, the team management asked me to bat at No 4 and I did well, so it is just a matter of time. I am still confident that I will make a comeback and do well for my country in shorter format," the right-hander put up a brave front.

Before the England Test series, Rahane will be leading India against Test debutants Afghanistan in the historic one-off Test in Bengaluru, starting June 14.

"Right now, our focus should be on Afghanistan Test match and then think about England. We can by no means take Afghanistan lightly. The world accepts and respects Rashid Khan as a quality bowler. Whether in life or cricket, nothing can be taken for granted," Rahane remarked.

Team India will be touring England for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), three Twenty 20 Internationals (T20Is) and five-match Test series, starting July 3.

(With PTI Inputs)