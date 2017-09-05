 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

England To Host India For A Complete Series In 2018

Updated: 05 September 2017 16:22 IST

It will be only the second time India, the world's number one Test side, play a five-Test series in England since 1959.

England To Host India For A Complete Series In 2018
England's summer will begin in May with 2 Tests against Pakistan at Lord's and Headingley. © AFP

England will host India in a five-match Test series in 2018, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday. The teams will play three Twenty20 matches in July, followed by three one-day internationals and then Tests at Edgbaston, Lord's, Trent Bridge, the Rose Bowl and The Oval. England's schedule for the year also includes meetings with Pakistan, Australia and Scotland.

"A five-Test series against India is at the heart of next summer's international programme," said ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison in a press release.

"This is always a much-anticipated contest which attracts a huge following across the globe for the five-day game.

"Test match cricket has a strong, consistent and passionate following across England and Wales and the seven summer Tests, starting with the Pakistan matches, are sure to attract good crowds.

"Alongside these, England's white-ball contests against India, Australia and Scotland will give a fascinating guide to form ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, to be staged here in 2019."

It will be only the second time India, the world's number one Test side, play a five-Test series in England since 1959.

England's summer will begin in May with two Tests against Pakistan at Lord's and Headingley.

They have a one-off one-day game against Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10, followed by five one-day internationals and a T20 match against Australia later that month.

England vs India schedule 2018

Twenty20 matches:

July 3: 1st T20, Old Trafford

July 6: 2nd T20, Sophia Gardens

July 8: 3rd T20, County Ground

One-Day Internationals:

July 12: 1st ODI, Trent Bridge

July 14: 2nd ODI, Lord's

July 17: 3rd ODI, Headingley

Test matches:

August 1-5: 1st Test, Edgbaston

August 9-13: 2nd Test, Lord's

August 18-22: 3rd Test, Trent Bridge

August 30-September 3: 4th Test, Rose Bowl

September 7-11: 5th Test, The Oval

Topics : India England Virat Kohli Joseph Edward Root Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England will host India for five-match Test series
  • Since 1959, this will be the 2nd time India will play a 5-Test series
  • Both teams will play three Twenty20 matches
Related Articles
T20I: India Set For Total Domination On Sri Lanka Tour
T20I: India Set For Total Domination On Sri Lanka Tour
Teacher's Day: Sachin Tendulkar Shares A Moment Which Changed His Life
Teacher's Day: Sachin Tendulkar Shares A Moment Which Changed His Life
Gautam Gambhir Says He Will Fund Education of Killed J&K Cop's Daughter
Gautam Gambhir Says He Will Fund Education of Killed J&K Cop's Daughter
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 31 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.