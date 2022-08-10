The Indian cricket team and Pakistan cricket team face each other on October 23 at the 2022 T20 World Cup. The last time the two teams played against each other in a World Cup match, Pakistan defeated India. That happened in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where the Babar Azam-led Pakistan completely dominated India. The win was all the more special as it was the first time that a Pakistan team won a World Cup match against India. Before that win, Pakistan lost in 12 out of 13 games against India in 50-overs and T20 World Cups combined.

Pakistan middle-order batter Sohaib Maqsood has now spoken on why Pakistan have lost consistently to India at the mega event.

"The reason for the green shirts' consistent defeat against India in World Cup matches is because the Pakistani team became overexcited," the 35-year-old Sohaib Maqsood was quoted as saying by Cricketpakistan.com. "However, in the recent past, our team has started treating Indo-Pak matches normally and it has improved our performance too."

Maqsood was not part of Pakistan's 2021 T20 World Cup squad due to injury but he is confident that he can make a comeback.

"A couple of international matches over a professional career of two decades does not justify my abilities. I was dropped from the national team multiple times due to injuries. I made several comebacks and am still eager to represent Pakistan," he said.

Sohaib Maqsood has played in 29 ODIs and 26 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 781 and 273 runs respectively.