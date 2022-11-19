Recently, the Bangladesh U-19 team had a good tour of Pakistan. They won the ODI series 2-1, drew the T20I series 1-1, and also drew the only four-day match. Former India batter Wasim Jaffer was part of the Bangladesh support staff as their batting consultant. He was happy with the performance of the boys. "Beating Pakistan in Pakistan is right up there in terms of job satisfaction. Proud of the boys on winning the ODI series 2-1, drawing T20 series 1-1, and batting over a day to draw the only Test. Thanks for looking after us @RamadaMultan @TheRealPCB #PAKvBAN," Jaffer wrote in a tweet.

Recently, Jaffer was reappointed as the batting coach of the IPL side Punjab Kings for the upcoming season after a gap of one year. Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021 but stepped down from his role before the 2022 auction. Last year, Punjab Kings had hired a power-hitting coach Mark Wood.

However, he will again be back in the Punjab dugout for the upcoming season. "Jiska tha besabri se intezaar (The one you had been waiting for), introducing our Batting Coach, Wasim Jaffer!," Punjab Kings tweeted from their official handle.

Jaffer recently commented on star India batter Suryakumar Yadav. The star performer from Team India was the third highest run-scorer in the tournament with 239 runs to his name across 6 matches at an average of 59.75.

While Suryakumar was at his best at the mega event in Australia, he failed to perform in two crucial matches against Pakistan and England. Former India batter Wasim Jaffer feels that the team needed him the most in those matches and that he should have performed there.

"If I have to be a little bit critical, the two games in which we needed him he has failed in that -- against Pakistan and England. I will be talking from critical point of view, otherwise he has been brilliant right throughout the year," Jaffer told CricTracker.

With PTI inputs

