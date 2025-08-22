Former India wicketkeeper Robin Uthappa has labelled batter Shreyas Iyer's omission from the Asia Cup 2025 squad as "strange". Uthappa highlighted Iyer's contributions during the Champions Trophy-winning campaign, saying that he deserved a place in the 15-man squad. Uthappa hoped that the BCCI has informed Iyer over the reason behind his absence from the continental tournament. "There are around 18 T20Is to go before India play the next #T20WC; not having #ShreyasIyer, who was integral in helping you win the CT, seems strange. But one can only hope that he gets into this side soon coz he deserves it! I hope they have communicated to him about his exclusion," Uthappa wrote on X.

Iyer was the sixth-highest run-getter in IPL 2025, scoring 604 runs in 17 matches and innings at an average of 50.33, achieving his best ever season with the bat. His best score was 97*.

He also played a massive role in taking PBKS to their first IPL final since 2014, but the team fell short by six runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Since India's T20 World Cup win last year, Iyer has featured in 26 matches, scoring 949 runs in 25 innings at an average of 49.94, strike rate of 179.73, with a century and seven fifties and best score of 130*. He won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as a captain for Mumbai as a captain and was the fourth-highest run-getter in the competition.

In his last match for Team India in the T20I format way back in December 2023 against Australia, he top-scored in India's win with a 37-ball 53 at Bengaluru.

In what came as an ever bigger shock, Iyer was also not included in the five-man reserves for the tournament.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra suggested that Iyer missing out on the reserves doesn't give out a great signal in terms of clarity over his T20I future.

"Shreyas' name is not even there in the five reserves, and that is surprising. It's understandable that you couldn't have him in the 15 as you can't play him in the XI, and you wanted lower-order batters as backup, where Shivam Dube is there, and Rinku Singh will be given another chance, which is absolutely par for the course.

"However, a place could have been created in the reserve players at least, where you have kept Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prasidh Krishna. Shreyas' name could have been there, but you haven't kept it there either, and that doesn't send a great signal. The clarity in front of Shreyas' name is completely not there," said Chopra on his YouTube channel on Wednesday.

(With ANI Inputs)