In a move that has left local cricket fans devastated, the high-profile Vijay Hazare Trophy opener between Delhi and Andhra has been shifted out of the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. While the participation of returning Virat Kohli in the match isn't guaranteed, the change in venue has been confirmed by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). It has to be noted that all scheduled fixtures at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium have been shifted to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) following a late directive from the Karnataka Home Ministry on Tuesday morning.

The decision, cited as being for "security reasons," effectively means the matches will be played behind closed doors, away from the city centre, preventing fans from gathering at the venue in huge numbers.

Anticipating a massive turnout to see Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant -- who are expected to feature for Delhi in some of the matches -- the KSCA moved the games to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last week to better manage the logistics and security of such high-profile athletes. On Tuesday, the state government intervened, citing unresolved safety concerns at the stadium.

The decision is rooted in a cautious stance taken by the state government following the tragic stampede in June 2025 during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, which resulted in 11 fatalities, while many others were left injured.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had initially considered opening two stands to the public, which could've accommodated 2,000-3,000 spectators. However, the government shot down the proposal, citing security concerns and compliance issues.

As a result of the development, Kohli's first domestic white-ball appearance in years and Pant's captaincy stint for Delhi will take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, a facility that has traditionally hosted matches without public access.

Star cricketers Kohli, Pant, Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini will be part of the Delhi Senior Men's team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the 2025-26 domestic season, with all four confirming their availability for the tournament.

