India U19 suffered a heavy 191-run defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan U19 in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday. However, ugly scenes followed after the match as heckles and boos were directed at the Indian players from certain sections of Pakistan supporters. In a clip that has gone viral on social media, fans can be seen booing the Indian players as they walked towards their team bus. In particular, 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was subject to heckles from the supporters.

However, despite facing the heckles, Vaibhav Suryavanshi appeared unfazed, and walked away from the scene without any reaction towards the crowd.

Meanwhile, accusing the Indian players of provocative behaviour during the Under-19 Asia Cup final, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that he intends to "formally inform" the ICC about it.

Players from both sides were seen engaged in verbal altercations during the game and the two teams also did not exchange the customary handshakes before and after the match.

"Indian players kept provoking Pakistani players during the Under-19 Asia Cup final," Naqvi said at a reception hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Pakistan will formally inform the ICC about the incident. Politics and sports should always be kept separate," he added.

The Pakistan team's mentor-cum-manager, Sarfaraz Ahmed also said that he was disappointed with the behaviour of the Indian youngsters.

"The behaviour and attitude of the Indian players was not good and improper," he alleged.

Even if Pakistan were to file a formal complaint, the ICC would go only by the report filed by the match referee.

India-Pakistan diplomatic ties have nosedived after the Pahalgam terror attack in April earlier this year in which 26 tourists were gunned down by terrorists.

The Indian government has banned all bilateral sports engagement with Pakistan but has exempted multi-nation competitions, citing the Olympic Charter that prohibits discrimination on political grounds.

